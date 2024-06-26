Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Receives $85.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.25.

GPCR has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Structure Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GPCR opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a PE ratio of -51.90. Structure Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,333 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,267,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 835.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,799,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,525 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Structure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Structure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.