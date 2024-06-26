Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading Up 5%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 750,675 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 3,224,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMMT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Summit Therapeutics from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Summit Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Summit Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.