Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Plans $0.94 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.94 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Sun Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Sun Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 173.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.2%.

NYSE SUI opened at $119.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $141.52.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

