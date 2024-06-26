Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Down 6.1%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $850.22 and last traded at $850.28. Approximately 2,154,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,620,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $905.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $834.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $736.84. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,013,000 after buying an additional 27,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $739,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

