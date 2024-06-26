Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of SPB opened at C$8.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$8.76 and a 52 week high of C$10.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen acquired 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

