Susanna Gatti High Sells 10,163 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 21st, Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Get Our Latest Report on DYN

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.