Susanna Gatti High Sells 10,163 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYNGet Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $359,058.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,821.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 21st, Susanna Gatti High sold 29,787 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,042,842.87.
  • On Wednesday, June 12th, Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.
  • On Monday, June 10th, Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00.
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 4.8 %

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

