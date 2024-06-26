Susquehanna Reiterates Positive Rating for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Susquehanna in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

NYSE:SQ traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.33. 935,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,279,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.25, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.54. Block has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $353,942.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 477,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,424,308.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 303.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,333,000 after buying an additional 407,333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 100.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Block by 194.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Block by 17.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

