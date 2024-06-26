T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche Sells 133,461 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total value of $23,551,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 670,945,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,401,768,090.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total value of $23,761,396.44.

On Monday, June 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $23,643,950.76.

On Friday, June 14th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 135,969 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.59, for a total value of $23,874,796.71.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10.

On Monday, June 10th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $40,968,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $40,959,615.84.

On Monday, June 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88.

On Friday, May 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $31,420,732.20.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.2 %

TMUS stock opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.47 and a twelve month high of $182.67. The company has a market cap of $208.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TMUS. TD Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

