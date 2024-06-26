Tasty (LON:TAST) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Tasty plc (LON:TAST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 149,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 133,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).
Tasty Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,097.70.
About Tasty
Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. It operates restaurants under the Wildwood and dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tasty
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Tasty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tasty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.