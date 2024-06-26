TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Stock Price Up 1.9%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.60. Approximately 930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

