TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) PT Lowered to $123.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 135,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,656. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,400,041.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,506,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 733,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,904,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

