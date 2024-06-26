Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on July 31st

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Tecnoglass has increased its dividend by an average of 48.5% per year over the last three years. Tecnoglass has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tecnoglass to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $192.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGLS

Tecnoglass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.