Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGLS. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TGLS opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Tecnoglass’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 183,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,833 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 21.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 398,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,148,000 after buying an additional 70,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,288,000 after buying an additional 302,163 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,414,000 after buying an additional 82,508 shares during the period. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 577,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,410,000 after acquiring an additional 385,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

