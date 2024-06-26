Tecsys (TCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Tecsys Trading Down 3.2 %

Tecsys stock opened at C$32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$488.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.79 and a beta of 0.68. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.31 and a 1 year high of C$40.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.11.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

