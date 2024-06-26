Tecsys (TCS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.
Tecsys Trading Down 3.2 %
Tecsys stock opened at C$32.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of C$488.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.79 and a beta of 0.68. Tecsys has a 1 year low of C$24.31 and a 1 year high of C$40.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.11.
Tecsys Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tecsys
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.