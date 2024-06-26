Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Television Broadcasts Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92.

Television Broadcasts Company Profile

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting; Over-The-Top (OTT) Streaming; e-Commerce Business; Mainland China Operations; and International Operations segments.

