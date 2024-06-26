Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Wallace Advisory Group LLC

Wallace Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TDC shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

NYSE:TDC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.10. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $57.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.93 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

