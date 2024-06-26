Terex (NYSE:TEX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.08.

Get Terex alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Terex

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. Terex has a 12-month low of $43.70 and a 12-month high of $65.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.83.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,521,387.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock worth $1,958,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Terex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Terex by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

(Get Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.