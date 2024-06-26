Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $188.80 and last traded at $184.10. Approximately 25,080,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 95,471,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.30.

Tesla Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.25. The company has a market capitalization of $597.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

