Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEVA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 686,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after buying an additional 52,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 33,436 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3,553.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,156 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 50.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 466,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 155,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,977,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,571,000 after purchasing an additional 195,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $254,766.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vikki L. Conway sold 15,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $254,766.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $8,838,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,353,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

