Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 58.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $194.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.66. The stock has a market cap of $177.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

