TFI International Inc (TFI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on July 15th

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.551 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial raised TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

