TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Steven Brookshaw Sells 6,577 Shares of Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total value of C$1,235,739.38.
TFI International Stock Down 0.3 %
TFII stock opened at C$190.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$187.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$190.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TFI International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$138.71 and a 12 month high of C$220.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Desjardins cut their target price on TFI International from C$208.00 to C$207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TFI International from C$235.00 to C$230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of TFI International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$222.00 to C$217.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$184.88.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.