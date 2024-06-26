The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,069,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.85% of AZEK worth $499,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $597,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,444 shares in the company, valued at $49,208,310.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.92.

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on AZEK in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on AZEK from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AZEK from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

