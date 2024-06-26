The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 31.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 111,057 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 26,415 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,918 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,483 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE BA opened at $175.15 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

