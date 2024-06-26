The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Major Shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. Sells 73,713 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 73,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $2,531,304.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,766,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,045,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 20th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 67,207 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $2,344,852.23.

On Monday, June 17th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $3,586,115.58.

On Friday, June 14th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 127,981 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,631,632.39.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 64,263 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $2,585,300.49.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.78. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.52.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.10 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

