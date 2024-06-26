The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) is Community Bank of Raymore’s 9th Largest Position

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,568 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies accounts for 3.1% of Community Bank of Raymore’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Bank of Raymore owned approximately 0.41% of Greenbrier Companies worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 404.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $465,256.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP William Glenn sold 5,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $300,846.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,654.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William J. Krueger sold 8,800 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $465,256.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,288.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,176 shares of company stock worth $2,104,013. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. 4,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,158. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $862.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Articles

