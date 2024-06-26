The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $94.40

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 94.40 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 96.79 ($1.23), with a volume of 27046303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.80 ($1.23).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Renewables Infrastructure Group from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 135 ($1.71) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 437.27 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 99.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 102.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,181.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tove Feld acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($12,685.53). 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.