The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,369 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,444 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Walt Disney by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,864 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.2 %

DIS stock opened at $102.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.55. The company has a market cap of $186.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

