tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
tinyBuild Stock Performance
Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.12. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88.
tinyBuild Company Profile
