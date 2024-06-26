tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Shares of tinyBuild stock opened at GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.12. tinyBuild has a 1-year low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 35 ($0.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

tinyBuild, Inc engages in the development and publishing of video games worldwide. It offers various games for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, SteamVR, Meta Quest, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, mobile, Xbox One, PS4, Mac, Linux, Switch, 3DS, VR, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, OSVR, and Wii U. The company also organizes gaming events.

