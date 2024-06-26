Todd Burdick Sells 21,693 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Burdick sold 21,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.73, for a total value of C$319,537.89.

Todd Burdick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Todd Burdick sold 9,803 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.26, for a total value of C$149,593.78.

On Monday, June 10th, Todd Burdick sold 9,728 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.43, for a total value of C$150,103.04.

Peyto Exploration & Development Price Performance

TSE:PEY opened at C$14.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$10.61 and a 52-week high of C$15.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Peyto Exploration & Development Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. Desjardins lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.59.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

