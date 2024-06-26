TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

TowneBank Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. TowneBank’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 2,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TowneBank by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

