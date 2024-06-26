TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
TowneBank Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $26.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $31.08.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. TowneBank’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TowneBank Company Profile
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
