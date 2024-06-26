TowneBank (TOWN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

TowneBank has increased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. TowneBank has a dividend payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TowneBank to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.8%.

Shares of TOWN opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.65.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

