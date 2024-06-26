Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 35,860 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the average daily volume of 18,431 call options.

In other news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 17,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $145,925.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,549.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 during the third quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hut 8 by 203.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 754,891 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Shares of HUT opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. Hut 8 has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.51.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.60 million. Hut 8 had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 184.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hut 8 will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

