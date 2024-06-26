Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Holdings Reduced by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on TT

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $335.60 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $345.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.83 and its 200-day moving average is $288.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.