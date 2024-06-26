TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,498,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,387,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,671 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,145,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,760,000 after purchasing an additional 740,786 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.87. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. The business had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a $0.0438 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

