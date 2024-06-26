Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Insider Acquires C$652,277.97 in Stock

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Free Report) insider Transcontinental inc. bought 42,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.19 per share, with a total value of C$652,277.97.

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

