Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

