Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

TRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Trustmark in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.80. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.03 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 53,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Trustmark by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

