TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) Trading Up 4.2%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.77. Approximately 34,672 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 267,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

TRxADE HEALTH Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRxADE HEALTH

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services information technology (IT) company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement; and designs, develops, owns, and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace.

