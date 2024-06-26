U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives $125.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,724 shares of company stock worth $1,114,385 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 78.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $94.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $78.08 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 143.09%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

