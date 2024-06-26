UBS Group Boosts Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $478.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $448.00 to $478.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $461.67.

NYSE RACE opened at $423.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $415.40 and its 200 day moving average is $395.48. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $285.02 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 15.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

