UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading Up 11.1%

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 14,714,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 160,915,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £770,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12.
UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
