UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.17-7.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.415-2.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.42 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their price target on UniFirst from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on UniFirst from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.75.

UniFirst Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE UNF opened at $154.43 on Wednesday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $187.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.85.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $590.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.56 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 4.92%. As a group, analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,491,971.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,639.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,233 shares of company stock worth $4,094,682 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

