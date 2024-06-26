United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $619.07.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $640.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $660.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.33. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.75. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 43.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in United Rentals by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Rentals during the first quarter worth $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.