United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on X. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Price Performance

NYSE:X opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.99.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 31.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $1,162,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United States Steel by 66.5% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,638,000 after acquiring an additional 838,653 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.