United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $317.95

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $317.95 and last traded at $312.44, with a volume of 20725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $316.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.37, for a total value of $1,394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,003 shares of company stock worth $33,400,438 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile



United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

