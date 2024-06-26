Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $236.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $198.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UHS. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.14.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $187.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $193.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,295,335,000 after buying an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,071,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $315,707,000 after buying an additional 103,802 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $214,710,000 after buying an additional 195,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,090,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $137,047,000 after buying an additional 37,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 736,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $112,278,000 after buying an additional 220,823 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

