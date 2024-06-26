Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $221.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $217.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $229.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

MTN opened at $176.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.44. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $165.14 and a 52-week high of $254.78.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 23.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 120.82%.

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.20 per share, with a total value of $101,315.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,486,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 82,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

