Vale Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 57,204 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 23% compared to the typical daily volume of 46,402 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. Vale has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vale from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

