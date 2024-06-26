Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

VNDA stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $357.35 million, a P/E ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 107,203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 156,896 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 431,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

