Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2024

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %

VNDA stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $357.35 million, a P/E ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after buying an additional 107,203 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 965,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 156,896 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 567,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 161,737 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 147,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 431,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 64,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals



Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

