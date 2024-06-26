Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7 %
VNDA stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $357.35 million, a P/E ratio of -76.75 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $47.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
